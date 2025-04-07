1944 spoilers: Could Spencer appear in 1923 follow-up?

After everything that transpired in the 1923 season 2 finale on Paramount+ this week, is it the right time to look towards 1944? Well, it does at least feel possible.

First and foremost here, let us start things off here by noting that it very-much appears though another prequel series is coming at some point. Yet, at the same time, there are a number of other things that are still desperate to learn more. Take, for starters, whether or not anyone from 1923 is going to be turning up in the next show in any capacity at all.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more THE WHITE LOTUS reviews!

For the time being, why not ask about Spencer? Given that the character is still alive after the last series (albeit under some tragic circumstances), it does feel fair to wonder if there is something more to tell with him story-wise. At the very least, we can say that Brandon Sklenar himself would be interested in trying to make something more happen here.

In speaking on it further now to Variety, here is what the actor had to say on the subject:

“Listen, I know that ‘1944’ is a thing that they are planning on doing here, and maybe we see Spencer in 1944 … That is something I would be interested in doing.”

Ultimately, we hope to hear more about 1944 before the end of the year but at the same time, it feels like there are a lot of other Yellowstone projects that need to be figured out at this point. Remember that you have the already-filmed The Madison to still air and beyond that, there are potential spin-offs about Beth / Rip and then even Kayce. Taylor Sheridan also has a ton of other shows, so there are a lot of priorities to be sifted through.

Related – Be sure to get some more thoughts on 1923 now, including some other information on what happened during the episode

What do you want to see in the 1923 follow-up series 1944?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







