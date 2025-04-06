1923 season 2 finale: Did Spencer or Alexandra die?

We knew entering the 1923 season 2 finale that we were going to see some sort of shocking and/or emotional ending. However, it still did not seem as though we were going to get something that tragic.

The good news for Spencer and Alexandra is that the two characters did get an opportunity to reunite. However, the bad news is that their joy was brief. Alexandra died while welcome their new baby into the world — she had a choice between death or losing all of her limbs, and she did not want to live in that sort of way.

Now, it was confirmed that Spencer and Alexandra are technically grandparents to Kevin Costner’s character of John Dutton within Yellowstone … but is that enough to make people happy? We don’t quite think so. Instead, 1923 ended in a way that was fairly similar to 1883, at least in that we spent most of the show watching one young woman’s journey only for her to die at the very end. Just like with Elsa, the cycle continues … and that’s not even considering the fact that John Dutton himself was a widower when the flagship series began. It feels like an understatement at this point to say that there is a dead-woman problem within this universe.

Still, we do come out of this epic, almost two-hour finale knowing that the ranch will find a way to persevere, just like we know that Spencer and Alexandra end up reuniting in the afterlife and he lived for a good while longer. Even though Jacob and Cara Dutton had no children of their own, they ended up being as important of parental figures as almost anyone within this universe.

