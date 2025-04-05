1923 season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at Paramount+? The latest

Following the season 2 finale that is streaming on Paramount+ this weekend, is there any chance that a season 3 of 1923 is coming? Or, have we reached the end of the line?

Well, if there is one thing that we really should note here first and foremost, it is simply this: We knew before the show even returned that this was going to be the final season. There was always a two-year plan from the start.

Because of what we’ve said already, let’s just go ahead and note that the odds of us getting a season 3 are slim to none … but this is hardly the end of this particular franchise. In the present-day, we know already that there is a spin-off to Yellowstone in The Madison that has already been filmed. Meanwhile, you also have the long-discussed series about Beth and Rip, and there have been reports suggesting a Kayce series starring Luke Grimes could also be on the way.

On the prequel front, the biggest thing that we can state at present is that once upon a time, there was chatter that Taylor Sheridan could do something more, potentially with a 1944 series. We know that there has not been anywhere near as much said since then, but does it really matter? This is at least something that we are eager to hear a little bit more about in due time.

For the time being, the only thing that we can really say is that is that over the course of the next several months, it would be nice to get a much better sense of what the future holds. Given that Sheridan does not tend to do a ton of interviews, that may make it rather difficult to get a clear sense of what he may be planning or thinking about. He’s also rather busy, and that may complicate things further.

