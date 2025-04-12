Stranger Things 5 premiere date: An April 2025 update

We are more than a week now into the month of April, so are we getting close to a Stranger Things 5 premiere date coming out?

Well, the first order of business here is noting that Netflix does seem to be invested in bringing the hit show next year. It does remain to be seen if we are going to get all of the show or just a partial dose of it, but that is something that will be most likely figured out here in due time. The most important thing for now is that the post-production team is able to do everything they can to perfect the final batch of episodes. Everyone is aware of the huge expectations that are out there!

For the time being, though, we do think that you need to have some reduced expectations that a premiere-date announcement is coming anytime soon. Our general feeling is that we’ll be lucky to get much in the way of any news on the show’s future between now and at least the summer, as the season 5 premiere will likely come close to the end of the year. We tend to think that Netflix will announce a premiere date a few months in advance and with that, kick off an extremely long publicity campaign for the final stretch of stories. After all, if you are the streamer, you want to do whatever you can to ensure that the show ends big — and it can be a launching pad to a lot of other programs in due time.

So, for now, patience is going to be a virtue — and yet, at the same time we’re still happy to know that great times are ahead over the next several months.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

