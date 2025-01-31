Stranger Things season 5: EP on state of possible spin-offs

It may be abundantly clear at this point that Stranger Things season 5 is the final season for the flagship show on Netflix, but it is hardly the end of the franchise!

Even before the final episodes wrapped filming many weeks ago, there was already chatter out there that a spin-off could eventually surface. It’s been hardly a secret and yet, executive producers Ross and Matt Duffer have kept their cards close to the vest on this. Some of it may just be them not wanting to spoil anything about the end of the original show; another part of it may just be not wanting to say something in the fear that said spin-off never materializes. That happens often in the development process, with the potential Game of Thrones – Jon Snow spin-off being a great example.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly recently, here is at least some of what Matt Duffer had to say on the subject of where things currently stand:

“There are more Stranger Things stories to tell and in the works … It’s a bit early at this point to talk about them, but we’re deeply involved in every one. It’s very important to us that anything with the Stranger Things name on it is of the highest quality and not repetitive, that it has a reason to exist and always blazes its own path. And also, it needs to basically just be awesome — or we need to think it’s awesome. And there are a lot of what we think are awesome things in the pipeline.”

We’re sure that whatever the next idea is, it will retain at least some of the DNA of the original — and yet, bring some other cool ideas to the table. Otherwise, why even bother doing it?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

