Stranger Things season 5: Will it release in batches?

At this point, we do believe it to be well-documented that the fifth and final season of Stranger Things is going to premiere this calendar year. However, there are still some other big-time questions to think about, including whether or not we are going to get all eight of the remaining episodes all at once.

When you think about Netflix’s recent history on some of this, they have been pretty inconsistent. While season 4 was split into parts and the same went for Bridgerton, they did opt to give viewers all of Squid Game season 2 in one chunk over the holidays.

So what is going to happen here? Speaking to Variety, co-creator Matt Duffer indicated that a lot of this stuff remains to be determined:

“A lot of it hasn’t been decided, in terms of exactly the release dates and cadence … We’re getting on a call in about a couple weeks about it. I just know it was very important for us and Netflix that we get it out this year. But even that is quite the push.”

At the very least, we do think we’ll see a significant chunk of the final season this year, but the “quite the push” Duffer is referring to here is the vast amount of post-production time that is required in order to make a show like this. Consider all the visual effects! Even though filming is done, there is a lot of work that does need to be completed.

For us personally, it wouldn’t be the worst thing in the world if the first part of Stranger Things season 5 arrived in December and the second half in January / February — given how long we have all collectively waited already, the most important thing is that the end of the series is as perfect as it can possibly be.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

