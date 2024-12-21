Stranger Things season 5: See Millie Bobby Brown’s tribute

For those who are not aware, this season marked the end of Stranger Things season 5 filming — and with that, it’s the end of an era. The iconic series has existed for a significant chunk of most of its main cast members’ lives, and we suppose that by virtue of that, it is hard for any of them to say goodbye to it.

Will there be other times for them all to get together? A million percent, especially when you consider the fact that there are still press tours, panels, and all sorts of other big things ahead. However, none of them are going to be on the same sets again, doing the work day to day like they have over the past several years. In a way, it is almost odd how, despite all the hype surrounding this show, much of the work is done within relative quiet.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for other TV discussions!

It is going to take a long time for a lot more specifics on the end of Stranger Things to become clear; with that, we’re just happy to hear from Millie Bobby Brown today! If you head over to her official Instagram, you can see a new preview where she does her part to pay tribute to this show that she has come to love so much:

“Isn’t graduation supposed to bring relief, like you’re glad to leave behind the teachers and classmates? Not me … I am nowhere near ready to leave you guys. I love each and every one of you and I’ll forever carry the memories and bonds we’ve created together as a family.”

Brown is one of many performers who have become a star thanks to the series, and we know that a lot of them will go on to do all sorts of amazing things.

A critical thing to remember

While this may be the end of Stranger Things as we have come to know it, there is a spin-off potentially planned … though not too much is being said about that yet.

Related – When could the final season of Stranger Things eventually premiere?

What do you most want to see when we do get Stranger Things 5?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







