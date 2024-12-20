Stranger Things season 5 filming wraps; premiere date hopes

It has been an extremely long time coming and yet, the cast and crew of Stranger Things season 5 have reached a milestone.

In a post on the show’s official Twitter, it was confirmed that filming is finally done on what will be the last chapter of the Earth-shattering Netflix hit. Production has been ongoing for much of the cast and crew since the start of this calendar year and with that, we’ve just been anxiously awaiting getting to this point.

Alongside the news of the show wrapping, the aforementioned account shared a number of images, as well as a reminder that the final stretch is going to be premiering at some point moving into the calendar year 2025. Personally, we do tend to think that some point between October and December is the most likely, largely due to the fact that we are talking about a series that takes an extremely-long period of time to put together in post-production. There are a lot of special effects, and that is without even thinking about the localization that comes into play.

How will the series end? Well, that is another big question that we know a ton of people out there have and yet, at the same time we tend to think that the Duffer Brothers will likely do something that is an homage to the works of the era they are trying to represent with this show. Stranger Things is a lot of different genres rolled into one, but above all else it is this coming-of-age story about people finding much of their childhood and life in great upheaval. We hope for something that is heartfelt, nostalgic, and also still transformative for these characters as they enter the next part of their lives.

What are you most hoping to see on Stranger Things 5 when it premieres?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

