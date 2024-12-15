Stranger Things 5 spoilers: A huge Gaten Matarazzo tease

Stranger Things 5 is going to premiere at least partially in the new year, and we tend to think that the closer we get to it, the more some teases will start to emerge.

For the sake of this particular article, why not hear more from someone in Gaten Matarazzo who has been a part of it for so long? He plays Dustin Henderson on the Netflix hit and over the years, we’ve seen him go through quite the array of various trials and tribulations.

As we move into the endgame now, everything is going to escalate — but rest assured that the heart of the character is still very much there. That is something that Gaten himself confirms as a part of a new interview with The Direct:

“He’s still the guy we know and love, but there is a context of that trauma and that weight of loss that seems to carry on with him through the early process of the season, and hopefully, that’s something that people like to see, see him grow through that arc, and see him start to deal with intense grief at a young age.

“I think a lot of people, myself included, can really resonate with and understand what that confusion and that rage can feel like. Because it is an enraging thing to deal with. So, I’m stoked for people to see that.

“I think it’s a different vibe, for sure, because obviously, things are a lot different going into this season, comparatively to past ones. Whereas in the last season, in Season 4, we kind of see there are small victories around in the sense that, it seems like Vecna has been subdued… But also, there’s a big, major loss where we see the rifts open in throughout Hawkins. We see, at the end of Season 4, Hawkins is in real disarray. And so we’re starting this season in the aftermath of that.”

We do think that this is as good a table-setter as you’re going to get on not just Gaten’s character, but the entire world of the show. This disarray could lead to further chaos, but given how much of Stranger Things is rooted in community and nostalgia, we still feel confident a happy ending is ahead. It is just really hard to imagine anything otherwise.

