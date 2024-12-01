Stranger Things 5 premiere date: A December 2024 update

Is there a chance that we hear something more about a Stranger Things 5 premiere date between now and the end of December?

Well, as many people out there may be aware already, this has been a pretty huge year for the Netflix tentpole, as filming has transpired for a significant chunk of the year. It was delayed for some time following the industry strikes of 2023, but this was the year for the cast and crew to really work on putting a bow on one of the most important shows of the entire streaming era. As you would imagine, doing this is far from an episode thing to do.

So are we closer to an actual date now? Well, the good news is in theory, yes … but that does not mean more specifics are coming. Netflix has confirmed that at least part of Stranger Things 5 is coming in 2025, and that should be enough to tide us over. There may be an announcement this month if filming wraps up, and that could be it. (We know that the cast and crew are fairly close to being done, but we’ll have to wait and see if it all concludes this month or in January.)

For the time being, we do think it is best to be conservative when it comes to the release schedule for this show. Our feeling is that come late 2025, we will likely see the first 4-6 episodes of the final season. From there, the remainder could air in early 2026. Would this frustrate some fans? Certainly, but given the amount of post-production and visual effects here, our sentiment is that it makes the most sense to be patient on airing the series finale. This may also make more sense for Netflix from a financial perspective, not that most fans care about that part.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

