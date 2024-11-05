Stranger Things 5 spoilers: Finn Wolfhard on filming the end

As so many of you are well-aware at this point, Stranger Things 5 is the final season at Netflix, and the cast and crew are working to wrap things up. It is going to be emotional — that much is a sure thing.

For a lot of the younger actors, it is impossible for it not to be! They have been working as these characters since they were young, and it feels most likely like they are in the final year of school. That is something that Finn Wolfhard himself even commented on to Us Weekly recently, comparing the experience to “senioritis.”

Meanwhile, the actor had the following to say about the process of making the rest of the show:

“[I’m] really trying to be present with the character … I’ve just been very deliberate in the way that I treat coming onto set, just having as good of a time as we can since we know it’s the last season.”

Wolfhard, of course, could not give too much away about what the end of the show will look like, but has mentioned that it is going to be pretty action-packed. Hardly a surprise, no? The scale and the budget are going to be perhaps bigger than ever, and we do tend to think that there will be surprises.

Yet, despite the fear of death and all of the dark stuff that surfaces, we still have hope that Stranger Things may put a smile on your face at the very end. A lot of the show is steeped in nostalgia, after all; as a result of that, we could be left wistful, or reminiscing about old times.

Now, we recognize that there is a spin-off coming at some point; however, there are not many details revealed about it as of yet.

How do you think Stranger Things 5 is ultimately going to end?

Do you think that a lot of the younger characters will somehow find a way to survive? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates.

