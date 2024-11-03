Stranger Things 5 premiere date: A November 2024 update

With us now into November 2024, is there news on the horizon about a Stranger Things 5 over at Netflix? Of course, the demand is there! It has already been years since the last season streamed, so how much longer are we going to be stuck waiting?

Now, here’s where we wish we had something more to say beyond “a very long time,” as there is no indication that things are going to be changing soon. Filming has been going on for the better part of the past several months, but even once that is done, you have to get into the long and pretty-rigorous process of preparing things in post-production. The earliest that we would anticipate the show being back is at some point either near the end of next year or in early 2026 — the lack of confirmation here makes us worried that it’s going to be the latter more than the former.

Now, could we still get some more news about the show in the next thirty or so days? Maybe but if so, it is mostly going to just be a series of vague teases all about what is ahead. Or, maybe a few more behind-the-scenes updates. We’re sure that for a lot of the cast at this point, working on the series is pretty bittersweet since you know that the end is near for being an on-set family. Sure, that dynamic can remain, but it will likely look and feel a little bit different than what it’s been the past several years. For the younger cast members, that could be even harder since this show takes up a significant chunk of their lives.

For now, we just tend to think that we’ll have a chance to get some sort of premiere-date news next year, but given how much post-production is required for a show like this, it is hard to narrow it down further.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

