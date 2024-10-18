Stranger Things 5 spoilers: David Harbour on series finale

It is true that there is technically no Stranger Things 5 premiere date yet over at Netflix. However, work is being done on the end!

If there is one thing that we can say about this final episode at the moment, it is this: You are going to be emotional in about a million different ways. It certainly was for the cast the moment that they saw the scripts!

Speaking on the Happy Sad Confused podcast recently, star David Harbour went so far as to note that the finale is “the best episode they’ve ever done.” He also described the experience of being around the younger stars as they found out what was going to be happening:

“The end of this [final] episode when we were reading it, about halfway through, people started crying. Then about the last 20 minutes, it was just uncontrollably crying, waves of different people … I think part of that also is the fact that these kids, it was their childhood. It’s 10 years later, and we examine that idea, and it’s so well done and so beautiful … It’s such a great episode, and it’s such a great season. You guys will love it.”

Now, we are prepared for almost anything within this final episode, including the possibility that a number of characters could end up dying. At this point, how would that be some sort of surprise? This is a show where things can get gnarly fast and people can come and go at the drop of a hat.

Even with filming wrapping up this year, though, it is important to note that this is a show that requires a ton of post-production to get to point A to point B. This is why we could be waiting for well over a year.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Stranger Things right now, including what else is ahead

How do you think that Stranger Things 5 is going to conclude?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some other updates ahead.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







