Stranger Things 5 premiere date: An October 2024 update

Is there a chance that a Stranger Things 5 premiere date is going to surface between now and the end of October? Of course, we want it! However, does that mean that we’re actually going to get it anytime soon? As many of you may know, that is a totally different story.

If you have been reading a lot of headlines pertaining to the Netflix hit for the past several months, then you probably are aware of the fact that production is still ongoing. That has been transpiring for most of the year, and that does speak to the fact that this show is so big and absolutely ambitious. The final season will be more epic than anything that we’ve had a chance to see before, which is understandable since there are so many endings you have to conjure up for all of your characters.

Because there is still so much to be done on Stranger Things 5, it should really not come as much of a shock that there is not a lot to share today insofar as a premiere date goes. If you are lucky, you will have a chance to get at least a few more bits and pieces of news as to what lies ahead, though even that could be vague.

As a matter of fact, let’s just go ahead and note that it would not be some earth-shattering surprise if we are still sitting back in October 2025 waiting for a premiere date still! It is possible that some of the final season could be coming out next year, but there is no guarantee that we are going to have all of it. Based on every bit of evidence we have seen so far, the powers-that-be are going to take their time to perfect the remaining episodes, which will have a ton of visual effects thrown in.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Stranger Things right now, including some other teases on production

What do you most want to see moving into Stranger Things 5, no matter when it airs?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some additional updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







