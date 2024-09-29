Stranger Things 5 spoilers: Star on epic final send-off

We recognize fully that Stranger Things season 5 is going to be the end of the road and in a way, that’s why we are waiting so long! Obviously, the strikes of last year were one major factor in the delay, but the other comes down to the scale, ambition, and even the cost of this final batch of episodes.

Now, let’s just go ahead and say this: The cast is more aware of the stakes than anyone as they prepare for the home stretch of filming. Whatever you are feeling at this point, they are by a factor of ten. After all, the cast and crew are their family at this point!

Speaking per The Hollywood Reporter, Gaten Matarazzo does his part to indicate how there was a conscious choice by the Duffer Brothers to bring things up to yet another level:

“That’s the goal. That’s certainly the intention behind writing it. The one consistency of this show is that it just grows every year in scale and size and in the message that they want to bring … So this season is not different in the slightest, and I knew that they had prepped that, initially. They said, ‘Hey, this one is going to be really, really big. We’re not going to candy-coat it: it’s a full year shoot.’ And that led to a big reaction of, like, ‘Oh, so we’re really going for it.’ So we have been [going for it] and we still are.”

Of course, even with this sort of ambition, it still doesn’t mean that the show is really going to stick the landing. This is one of those things that the pressure will be out there for from now until whenever the series does eventually end up premiering.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

