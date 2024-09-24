Stranger Things 5 premiere date: A fall 2024 update

Is there a chance that we’re going to be getting news on a Stranger Things 5 premiere date between now and the end of fall?

Let’s start off here by saying the following: Production is still underway on the final chapter of the Netflix super-hit. Just when you think about that alone, it may be fair to assume that you will not be getting more of the series anytime soon. Even if we’d love nothing more, we have to also be realistic here.

So when could we realistically see the series back? Well, Netflix has not said too much officially as of yet, which is enough to make us think that a late 2025 or early 2026 start is the most likely scenario here. This means that we are likely waiting until next summer to see some sort of exact premiere date announcement. At this point, it is probably pretty clear what we are getting at: There is not going to be much in the way of premiere date news soon.

As a matter of fact, the most we imagine we’ll get when it comes to Stranger Things headlines this fall will be the tiniest of story scoops — or, something more when it comes to filming. No matter when production wraps, we do have a feeling that it is going to be a pretty darn emotional moment for almost everyone involved. For the younger actors in particular, here is a reminder that so many of them have been working on this series for the better part of their adult lives. It has been a really pivotal thing for all of them and by virtue of that, it will be hard to say goodbye.

Are there talks about a spin-off out there? Sure, but indications are that it will be something a little different all things considered.

What do you want to see on Stranger Things season 5, no matter when it premieres?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

