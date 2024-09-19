Stranger Things 5: David Harbour on series finale table read

We don’t have to tell many people out there Stranger Things season 5 is going to be incredibly emotional. How can it not? This is the final season of an extremely important show, and arguably one of the most significant in the history of streaming.

How will it end? The only thing that can be assured is that the stakes and the drama will likely be higher than ever before — oh, and that shooting it will be an emotional experience for almost everyone involved. If does not matter if you are in the younger cast or someone like David Harbour who has been around the block a little bit.

Speaking to ComicBook.com, Harbour described the experience of doing a read-through of the final episode, and just how tough it was to really put into words what some of his castmates have gone through:

“We just did a read through of the last episode and the amount of crying… like the episode is very beautiful. But there’s also a deeper level of that, this was actually their childhood … They were 11 years old and grew up and fought this monster. And I’ve never seen so much heavy, heavy weeping from teenagers or young adults in my life.”

This is one of the crazier things to really process about all of this — for many actors, Stranger Things will have comprised a solid half of their lives. They will be incredibly different because of this. While many of them may go on to have big careers, for some of them this is going to be the peak of their pop-culture credibility. It is a lot to process, and it is probably not something that you really can until we eventually do get to the other side of the show airing.

Production for the final season remains underway; even when it is done, it will be a long time before it is ready to air.

What do you think that the end of Stranger Things on Netflix is going to actually look like?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

