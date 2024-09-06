Stranger Things season 5 premiere date: September 2024 update

As so many of you know, Stranger Things season 5 is absolutely on the way — it is just facing a rather uncertain return date.

With that in mind, are we about to get some more intel as to when, exactly, the series is going to be coming back? There have been some headlines as of late, whether it be behind-the-scenes teases or Winona Ryder being on a Beetlejuice Beetlejuice promotional tour. It would make a certain amount of sense to get some other insight about the future … at least in theory. Reality is, of course, a little bit different.

Here is what we can say at this particular moment: We still do not thing we are going to be heading into the Upside Down until at least the end of next year, if not the start of 2026. This means that we won’t be getting any more news on a premiere date until this time next year at the earliest. Production for the final episodes is still slated to last for most of the rest of the year and after that, you do have to think about a pretty lengthy period in which there is going to be a lot of post-production. this is a show with a ton of visual effects and of course, the last thing we think anyone wants to do here is rush the process of getting the show back.

With this being the end of the road for the series, it is pretty darn clear that everything has to be totally nailed. In the event that it isn’t, is anyone going to be happy with the end result, including those who work on it? Our heart does go out to the showrunners in advance, as series finales are almost impossible to nail.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

