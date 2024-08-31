Stranger Things 5 spoilers: Shawn Levy returns; BTS photos

Are you ready to check out Stranger Things season 5 over on Netflix? Well, you likely know that the cast and crew are deep in production! We are pretty eager to get news wherever we can, and that includes the latest here from none other than Shawn Levy.

Given the fact that the executive producer has directed episodes across the entirety of the series, it makes a good bit of sense that we would have a chance to see him in the chair again. Now, we can confirm that it is happening! If you head over to Levy’s Instagram, you can see a series of behind-the-scenes images that give you a better sense of the cast behind the scenes — but also the atmosphere!

While we do know there is very-much a demand for something far more substantial than this from a lot of the people involved here, there is also virtually no real reason to make something like that happen. After all, the final season is going to be one of the most incredibly-guarded TV secrets out there, and we do tend to think that this is going to be the case from now until it eventually comes out — which will probably be more than a year down the road.

Filming for Stranger Things is currently set to encompass at least most of the rest of the year; the only significant note of progress we can give here is that everyone has made it more than past the halfway point. This just means that for now, everyone can start to look towards the metaphorical (and emotional) light at the end of the tunnel. On the day production wraps, we imagine that there will not be a dry eye in the house.

