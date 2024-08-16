Stranger Things 5 premiere date: Does Netflix know it?

While Stranger Things season 5 is not necessarily in the home stretch of its final season yet, it is inching closer! The cast and crew are well past the halfway point of production, but there is still a ton to do when it comes to finishing this off and then getting fully into post-production and visual effects. This is likely to be one of the most expensive series in the history of Netflix, and we obviously think the producers want to do whatever they can land the metaphorical plane with something that feels both epic and well-earned.

Now, are the powers-that-be at the streamer actually thinking already about when the show should be back? We would not be surprised, to say the least…

When it comes to a show this big and ambitious, flexibility is certainly the name of the game. While we don’t want to sit here and say that Netflix 100% has a date figured out, they do probably have a few potential ones circled on the calendar. From here, our sentiment is that they are likely going to try and narrow it down based on what makes the most sense in terms of commercial success, and then possible what they want for their other releases.

With some shows, you do want to ensure that you don’t air them too close to other hits for the sake of spreading things out. However, the Stranger Things situation is a little more unique. We tend to think Netflix could set its return first and then use it as a metaphorical star in which other series can orbit. It will be placed in a spot to try to help not just itself, but other shows.

So, when will the date be?

If the final season is split into halves, you could see the first part late next year. Otherwise, we could be waiting until the first half of 2026 to see all of it play out. Also remember this: Even when the episodes are ready to go, Netflix does not have to air them immediately. They can be flexible still!

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

