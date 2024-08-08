Stranger Things 5 spoilers: Sadie Sink on Max’s fate

What in the world is going to happen to Max on Stranger Things season 5? That is 100% a question that a lot of people would love nothing more than to have an answer to … but how much information is out there?

Well, in a few words, not all that much. The character is seemingly in a coma, but judging from the fact that 1) she’s not totally dead and 2) Sadie Sink is shooting in Atlanta, it feels clear that there is a lot more story coming. As for what that is, this is what we’re left to wonder!

In a new cover story over at Variety, Sink of course could not give a lot away. However, she did offer up at least a small tease that could have a few people out there pretty psyched: “They love having me run.” What can you make of that? If nothing else, Max’s role is going to be pretty active moving forward … and that is totally something that is worth some excitement already! At the very least, this is how we are looking at this situation.

Now, the biggest issue a lot of longtime fans will have is simply enduring the super-long wait before we get more Stranger Things at all. Season 5 is past the halfway point of production, but even with that in mind, it will be a long time before these episodes actually start streaming. The earliest we would anticipate them is moving into the end of 2025; if not then, there is at least a chance that we see something in the first half of 2026. There is a chance that Netflix goes for a split-season here in order to get the show out early and also maximize some of their profits. This would be far from the last time that we’ve seen this approach taken.

