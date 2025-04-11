Yellowjackets season 4: The aftermath of huge Mari scene

The Yellowjackets season 3 finale delivered all sorts of crazy moments from top to bottom — and of course a big death with it.

After years and years of speculation, the Showtime series finally killed off Mari. The survivor of the plane crash was the infamous “Pit Girl” who died after a lengthy and absolutely-bonkers hunt. Of course, the irony in all of that is the rather simple fact that Natalie was concurrently setting the stage for a rescue. Because of this, she was so close and yet, at the same time so far.

Speaking in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Alexa Barajas made it clear how she wants the story to continue after her character’s death:

I hope that it haunts them all for the rest of their lives! This season specifically is where you see them not hunting necessarily for survival, but almost for sport. Now you see why they don’t want to go back and, now that there is the option to go back, you understand why some of them wouldn’t want to. And that the life that they created out there, some prefer over their life back home. Some of them definitely enjoyed what happened, and I think others are too suppressed to do anything about it. So I wouldn’t be surprised if it happened again.

Ultimately, what Barajas is saying here is a good reminder of why Natalie needed to slip away in secret to make her rescue dream into (somewhat) of a reality. This was really the only way to ensure that she would achieve what she wanted — but alas, it’s hard to imagine rescue getting there right away. This is easily where some of the complications could lie moving forward for the remainder of the survivors.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

