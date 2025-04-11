9-1-1 season 8 spoilers: Is a major death ahead?

As we get closer and closer to the end of 9-1-1 season 8, is there a chance that you are going to see a major character killed off? Let’s just say that, at least for now, this is something to be concerned over. After all, there is a little bit of evidence out there.

Let’s just start off here by noting the following. According to a new report from TVLine, the title for the upcoming March 1 episode is “Last Alarm.” At the very least, the cause for concern here is that a character is retiring from the 118 — however, the worst possible outcome is that someone dies. We are in the midst of the epic contagion-based two part event and within that, there are a number of terrible things that could happen.

Another bit of evidence out there about a major death goes to some recent on-set footage that showed a number of people in formal wear, almost as though they were attending the funeral for a character. Bobby is someone to be worried about but at the same time, would 9-1-1 be doing something like this to throw people off the scent? The cast and crew may have actually been working on a dream sequence or something else to potentially trick people as to what is coming up. Why would anything be so straightforward?

One way or another, we do believe that there is a lot of dramatic stuff ahead, mostly due to the fact that this is one of those shows that is unafraid to take people out. We have seen it before, and it does make an element of sense that we see it again at the same time.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

