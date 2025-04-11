9-1-1 season 8 episode 15 spoilers: Is Kenneth Choi leaving?

As we look towards 9-1-1 season 8 episode 15 on Fox next week, the two-part story is going to reach its conclusion. So, is someone about to die?

Well, if you saw the conclusion to Thursday night’s new episode, then you most likely know that there are lives hanging in the balance. Not only that, but Chimney is currently infected with the virus in the lab and it remains to be seen what’s going to happen with him. The 118 is already acting in defiance of the orders from the outside, and that also does raise the question as to whether or not we are going to be seeing repercussions after the fact.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for some other TV reactions and reviews!

First and foremost, though, we have to look at the state of the cure — and rather, where it even is. There are reasons to be concerned at this point, thanks mostly to what Moira is up to. She has the antiviral and based on the promo that we saw for what is ahead, things are about to get even worse.

If there is any good news at all to mention here at present, it is that there is basically zero evidence that Kenneth Choi is about to be leaving the show. However, at the same time we know that Chimney has cheated death on multiple occasions and because of that, you always have to be concerned that we’ve reached the end. Heck, his onscreen love Maddie nearly died earlier this season, which only adds to the carnage even more.

Ultimately, we knew entering this whole biohazard-themed storyline that there was a chance that we could be losing a beloved character and by virtue of that, it cannot be too big of a shock that something is happening now. Yet, at the same time, the idea of losing someone close to the finale? Not great.

What do you most want to see moving into 9-1-1 season 8 episode 15?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back to get some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







