The Lincoln Lawyer season 4 premiere date: April update

With us now a nice stretch into April, is there a chance good news on The Lincoln Lawyer season 4 is coming on the horizon? Well, let’s just say there are reasons for excitement.

First and foremost, it is worth noting that the Michael Connelly adaptation is going to be coming back for more — and we’ve known that for quite some time! By virtue of that, we really just have to wait and see what the streaming service is going to decide to do here … and this is where some of the bad news does come into account here. There is a legitimately good chance that you won’t be finding out anything this month, let alone the months after the fact.

So when could you expect the show to be back? Let’s just say that the end of this year or early 2026 feels possible, but a lot of that is going to be based on when filming wraps (it is already underway) and from there, what the folks over at Netflix want. They have the ability to just slot in the show whenever they may think it is the right time to do so, and that is something that you do have to remember as a part of the overall equation here. We just hope that no matter when that is, there will still be an opportunity for some good publicity all around. The Lincoln Lawyer has been popular, but also still somewhat under the radar.

What we will just say here in the end is quite simple: With Bosch: Legacy coming to a close, we do tend to think that this show is all the more important now for Connelly fans — even though there is a Renee Ballard spin-off that is also coming to Amazon.

What do you most want to see on The Lincoln Lawyer season 4 when it airs?

