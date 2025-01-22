The Lincoln Lawyer season 4 premiere date hopes after renewal

Following its big renewal yesterday over at Netflix, it makes sense to wonder the following now about The Lincoln Lawyer season 4 — when will it premiere?

Well, of course within an article like this there are a ton of different things that we can theoretically dive into — however, let’s just start by noting that with a lot of shows at this streaming service, we have come to expect a wait of around 14-16 months between seasons at least. It is fair to anticipate something similar here, even if we are pretty confident that these installments will be ready to air in a relatively small amount of time — at least per TV standards.

Now, we have heard already that production on The Lincoln Lawyer season 4 is starting next month, which is at least some reason for hope when it comes to a quick turnaround. In theory, you could argue that these episodes would be ready to go when we get around to November or December — but that is before you consider the Netflix part of things, where they can air a show whenever they want and for a lot of different reasons.

If you remember that the streamer already has the likes of Wednesday and/or Stranger Things for later this year, it makes some measure of sense that we are going to be stuck waiting until we get around to January or February 2026 to actually see the Michael Connelly adaptation back. That would actually give the show a little bit more of its own pop-culture moment in the sun and who knows? Maybe this turns out to be the best from the vantage point of attention.

