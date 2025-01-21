The Lincoln Lawyer renewed for a season 4 at Netflix!

While The Lincoln Lawyer coming back for a season 4 may not be a huge surprise to a lot of people out there, we’re still rather thrilled to know of its return.

Today, it was officially confirmed per TVLine that the Michael Connelly adaptation will be arriving again with another batch of episodes — not only that, but Neve Campbell is going to be back in a far more substantial role than what we saw in season 3! Filming is slated to take place next month in Los Angeles, which should be a nice boost to an industry that is recovering still from the absolutely devastating wildfires across the area.

Given the way in which the season 3 finale for the Netflix drama wrapped up, it does not feel too hard to figure out just how crazy things are going to be — and also, how they are almost sure to start off that way! Mickey Haller is going to have his work cutting out for him trying to get out of what feels, at least on the surface, like an almost impossible situation. Then again, this is also a big part of what makes this show so fun — you create a really interesting puzzle and then from there, you work tirelessly in order to figure out the best way to solve it.

As for when you are going to have a chance to see The Lincoln Lawyer back, conventional wisdom would suggest that it is going to be either in late 2025 or early 2026, but that is something that we’ll break down more tomorrow. As of right now, let’s just rejoice that more great stuff is coming to the table before too long! Netflix always does have the final say when it comes to a lot of this stuff, so regrettably we are in a spot when we have to work more or less at their pace.

