Ted Lasso season 4: Is another three-season arc coming?

At this point, we are beyond thrilled that a Ted Lasso season 4 has been greenlit at Apple TV+ — but will there be more beyond that?

Back when the first season of the Jason Sudeikis comedy aired, one of the things that was said many times over was that there was a three-season arc planned. This is one of the reasons why there was such a long wait before another season was ordered. Co-creator Sudeikis had to make sure that he had a good story to tell; now, a new report from Deadline suggests that he may have another three-season arc in mind all about a women’s team at Richmond.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more TED LASSO videos!

Is this really the case? Well, for the time being, this merits a wait-and-see approach. Speaking to the aforementioned publication, here is some of what Channing Dungey, Chairman and CEO of Warner Bros. Television Group | WBD US Networks, had to say when asked about another three-season plan:

We’ve heard the pitch for this next season, for Season 4. Is there the opportunity for the story to continue after that? Absolutely. Have I heard a whole three-season pitch? Not yet.

In the end, we are more than a little bit psyched about the possibility of getting three more seasons of Ted Lasso stories if it happens, especially if it allows the show to tie together a storyline that reached a somewhat polarizing end in season 3. While we do tend to think that everyone wanted Ted to reunite with his son Henry, at the same time this was a not-so-great way to go about it. Why did he have to sacrifice his entire professional happiness in order to make that happen?

Related – See more news on Ted Lasso season 4 right now, including the latest premiere date discussion

What are you the most eager to see at this point entering Ted Lasso season 4 at Apple TV+?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are other updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







