Yellowjackets season 3 finale: EP on big Pit Girl reveal

We knew that the Yellowjackets season 3 finale on Showtime had potential to give us some pretty significant reveals. With that, what did we get with Pit Girl?

In the end, it makes sense that reactions to the Mari reveal are a little bit mixed. After all, she was the most obvious person to be in the pit based on the character’s appearance plus also the fact that there were not a lot of other candidates. Given that Melissa is still alive, Gen was the only other reasonable person it could be … and she hasn’t had a lot of screen time.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more TV reactions and reviews!

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, co-creator Ashley Lyle notes that taking the character out here was not an easy choice — but also why it had to be Mari (played by Alexa Barajas) at this point:

We knew, and yet still, over the course of three seasons, you kick around other ideas occasionally. Strangely, it was in season three when we were doing the work that we always knew we needed to do to build her character up to that point, we almost fell pity to ourselves because we’re like, “But we love Alexa, and we love Mari now.” You start to go, “Is there any way we could not have it be Mari?” But the fact that we didn’t want it to be Mari is what let us know that was exactly the right decision, and that we had at least for ourselves, done the job well. There was no looking back at a certain point. Alexa did an incredible job this season. I think she has a really big career ahead of her. It’s hard to say goodbye. It really is. Especially when you not only start to love the character, but you love the actor as much as we do.

Personally, we do still think that there’s a chance Mari shows up in dream sequences or flashbacks down the road, largely due to the fact that this is someone the show does. Consider how many times we saw Jackie this season!

Related – Want to learn some more thoughts on Yellowjackets, including the potential for a season 4 and season 5

What did you think about the Mari – Pit Girl reveal on the Yellowjackets season 3 finale?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some additional updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







