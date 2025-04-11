Yellowjackets co-creator on possible season 4, season 5

The Yellowjackets season 3 finale has now been out for over 24 hours and yet still, there is no official renewal for season 4. What gives with that?

Well, it does remain our hope at the moment here that we get to at least five seasons, mostly due to this being what the producers said they initially want to do. Is there enough story for that? We suppose that there are still some questions about that, mostly due to the fact that it seems as though rescue is just about here for the survivors in the wilderness.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, co-creator Ashley Lyle noted that there is no specific plan when it comes to how many seasons now — at least in terms of what is being said publicly:

Any time that you say, “We’re going to do five or six seasons,” that’s a shot in the dark and incredibly wishful thinking, just from a practical standpoint. It’s rare to even be here, having had the opportunity to tell three full seasons of this story. We feel extremely grateful and extremely lucky and fortunate. We feel that there is more story to tell and we’re really excited to dive into it. As you said, to be able to tell the story of the reassimilation into society, to see what horrors are in store for them even without the horrors of the wilderness is very exciting. But you can never truly predict and we just will be very grateful that we keep getting to tell the story.

We do believe that Showtime will be willing to keep the series around for however long the producers want, mostly for one simple reason: They love franchises! Why would anyone think that they are going to be altogether interested in shifting away from that now?

