Is Alexa Barajas leaving Yellowjackets following season 3 finale?

Following the events of the Yellowjackets season 3 finale on Showtime, is Alexa Barajas leaving the show? What happened with Mari?

Well, let’s just start off here by noting the rather-simple fact that unfortunately, the character died over the course of the episode. The show finally confirmed that the long-suspected character was, in fact, Pit Girl, and she was the subject of the hunt that eventually led to her demise. It was every bit as dramatic and brutal as you could have expected, with Shauna decreeing beforehand that the Wilderness needed another victim. Alas, that set a lot of the events into motion.

Losing Mari at this point is hard, especially given that Natalie was able to take advantage of the hunt to sneak off and make contact with the outside world. In that way, she was so close to survival! Yet, instead she ended up being dinner after such an extremely-long time on the show.

Is this really the end for Alexa?

Well, as a major part of the show that is most likely the case. However, we have also seen enough of this series at this point to know full well that there are always a lot of ways in which people can come back, and we more than imagine that this could be the case here. Just consider how many times that we have seen Ella Purnell this season already!

In the end, the important thing to know is that this show loves pulling off some crazy and/or super-strange twists. With that in mind, we have a hard time thinking that they are about to do anything different now.

What did you think about the events of the Yellowjackets season 3 finale, including the death of Mari?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

