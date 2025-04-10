Yellowjackets season 3 episode 10 (finale) video: The hunt is here

Are you ready to see the Yellowjackets season 3 finale arrive on Showtime in less than 24 hours? Do you want a new sneak peek?

Obviously, there are so many things to be excited about entering episode 10 titled “Full Circle,” whether it be more answers or just pure chaos. From start to finish there could be a lot of violence — and in the past, it certainly looks like a hunt is here.

If you head over to the link here now, you can see a sneak preview for the finale that features Shauna and others advocating for a hunt. Why? Is the wilderness punishing the Yellowjackets with their animals being killed off? The whole idea of a sacrifice here is bizarre, mostly because there have been so many deaths already as of late in between Coach Ben, Kodi, and Edwin. You can argue that these should be satisfying a lot of the needs that are out there from this “entity,” but is it coming soon?

As for the present…

While this preview does not give a whole lot away on that subject, let’s just remind you that with Van dead, it feels like almost anything could happen — especially since we think there could be a number of characters who on some level, want nothing more than to reign vengeance down upon everyone. Tai is going to want revenge against Melissa, but will she be able to get it? At this point if you are Melissa, you can argue that the best course of action is to just get out of dodge and run as far away as humanly possible. Do you tell Alex the truth about who you are? Maybe that is a debate.

What do you think we are going to be seeing moving into Yellowjackets season 3 episode 10?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

