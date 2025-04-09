Yellowjackets season 3 finale: Who could die?

As many of you are more than likely aware at this point, the Yellowjackets season 3 finale is just a matter of days from arrival. It will almost certainly be exciting, but also perhaps deadly for at least one or two characters. We just lost Van! Who is to say that the show will not make another big swing?

At the moment, though, we are talking more about people who will die in the past as opposed to present-day. There are so few surviving characters in the latter timeline that taking out some other people would be almost impossible at this point … right?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more TV reactions and reviews!

Well, for the time being, the characters we are the most concerned about here are Gen, Hanna, Mari, and Akilah — these are four people whose fates still remain unclear to an extent. It appears as though Gen and Hanna are dead, but does that mean it happens right away? Of course, we also thought that Melissa was dead before we learned the opposite thanks to that big Hilary Swank reveal. By virtue of that, anything is really possible.

One other thing that you have to throw in here at this point is the Pit Girl mystery, which was amplified further by Travis putting the finishing touches on the pit on this past episode. It feels like the stage is set for it to be fully implemented on the show, but that doesn’t mean it will — at least just yet. We may lose a beloved character, but it remains fair to say that the way in which it happens could still surprise. Or, rather than a big death reveal, could we see someone else in the present? It is another fun thing to consider for now.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Yellowjackets now, including what else is coming

Who do you think we could be dying at the end of the Yellowjackets season 3 finale?

Or, do you think the show is going to give us an actual reprieve at this point? Share right now in the comments! Once you do, come back to get some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







