Yellowjackets season 3 finale: Is the rescue upon us?

Did tonight’s Yellowjackets season 3 finale deliver the most important event in the show’s history? Well, you can argue that! However, does it mean that everyone is going to make it out of the wilderness alive? That’s a totally different story.

Here is the good news for the Yellowjackets — rescue could be here! After Misty revealed the truth about the transponder, she and Natalie were able to conjure up a plan that led to an eventual way to make contact with the outside world. However, it took Natalie getting away from the group and up to a high-enough place, one where she could eventually hear a voice on the other side.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more TV reactions and reviews!

Perhaps one of the biggest surprises of the episode was getting a chance to see how the elaborate rescue came about, one that included an elaborate switcheroo through which Natalie was able to slip away during the hunt. She had help from both Hanna and Misty to make it happen, and that is a pretty good thing for a number of reasons. After all, we are not altogether sure that this would have happened in the event that everyone was aware of what was going on. Just remember here that Shauna in particular is now embracing the madness of the wilderness fully. She is the Antler Queen and beyond just that, she is the one really behind the hunts and/or what happened to Mari.

In the end, we hope that a rescue is going to happen early in a hypothetical season 4. Yet, at the same time, who can say with the utmost confidence that everyone left is going to survive? There are still a lot of ways that things can go south.

Related – Be sure to get some more thoughts on Yellowjackets, including what the long-term future holds

What did you think about the events of this week’s Yellowjackets season 3 episode?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







