Black Mirror season 7: Show creator on ‘Plaything’ ending

What truly transpired at the end of the Black Mirror season 7 episode “Plaything”? Well, we certainly think that there is room for debate here.

After all, for a good chunk of the installment, what we saw was Cameron Walker (Peter Capaldi) in the midst of an interrogation, simultaneously explaining why he committed a murder while also helping to assist a group of digital beings known as the Throng. At the conclusion of the episode, he showed a drawing to a high-tech camera in the chamber, which then allowed the Throng access to what may be the most powerful system in the world. From there, they were able to “merge” with humanity … but what does that actually mean?

With the way in which this particular story ended, you can argue that we ended up seeing the death of much of the human race — save for Cameron, who ended up wiring himself in with the Throng previously. Or, were they all temporarily suspended? The closing seconds did show Cameron reaching out his hand to one of the fallen humans, which implies that they may have survived.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, show creator Charlie Brooker noted that the ending to this story is “somewhat ambiguous,” while also noting that the original ending in the script featured “people waking up and opening their eyes” to the truth. Ultimately, think of this as a dramatic way to keep the discussion going.

Could you argue that another episode could be made to offer more clarity on this? Sure, but at the same time, we really don’t think that is needed when what we have at this point serves as a measure of satisfaction. Sometimes, debates are good!

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

