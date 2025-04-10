YOU season 5 premiere: Prepare with new Netflix recap

Just in case you were not excited enough to see YOU season 5 premiere on Netflix, we have a new video to better set the stage!

Well, we should note that it has been a pretty long time since the first four seasons of the Penn Badgley series all collectively aired. By virtue of that, we would not blame anyone if they feel like they need some sort of refresher. This is where the streaming service comes into play here.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more YOU video coverage!

If you head over to the link here, you can see a new video in which Badgley breaks down some of the big moments from the series so far. There are going to be a lot of dramatic moments through the rest of the series for sure, but we do think the past is pretty integral here in order to better understand it. After all, doesn’t Joe Goldberg have a pretty big habit of repeating some of his mistakes?

Through the final season, we know that Joe is heading back to his old stomping grounds of New York City, but with someone new in his life in Kate. She has a lot of money and power and with that, she may be able to erase a certain number of elements from his past. This is something that could fundamentally shake things up, but the problem is that Joe’s old habits die hard and he may very-well end up unraveling everything that is created for himself.

While Joe may be compelling to watch, 100% he is a guy who needs his comeuppance in these final episodes. He’s tormented countless women, killed, and refuses to take any accountability for the sort of person he actually is.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on YOU season 5, including yet another preview

What are you the most eager to see moving into YOU season 5 when it premieres?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for more updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







