YOU season 5 video: Prepare now for Joe’s endgame

We know that sooner rather than later, you are going to be seeing the arrival of YOU season 5 over at Netflix. So what more can we say now?

Well, we are well-aware of the fact that it has been a long time since season 4 wrapped up at the streaming service. Not only that, but the Penn Badgley series has had a rather incredible run from the get-go. Just remember for a moment that its run has also been rather atypical in general. Remember that the show actually kicked off on Lifetime before eventually moving over to the streaming service.

If you head over to the link here now, we do think that you can check out what we would describe as a pretty fantastic retrospective, one that we do think offers up a really good sense of everything that has transpired over the course of the series so far. It goes all the way back to season 1 with Beck but beyond that, also season 2 with Love and season 3 with Marienne.

When it comes to season 5, we know that Kate from last season is going to be back. However, at the same time, the two are now in New York City and Joe could be in some ways empowered in order to embrace some of his darker impulses. Yet, the thing is with this guy is that he can never really be happy. He’s going to find a way to stray and perhaps cause more chaos.

While Joe has been compelling to watch, at the same time, we do think that he has to get comeuppance for what he’s done at some point. Marienne could be a key cog in that, especially since she is still alive and that’s not something that he is altogether aware of.

