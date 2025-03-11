YOU season 5 trailer: Who can stop Joe Goldberg?

Today, Netflix revealed the official YOU season 5 trailer leading up to its launch on April 24 — so what sort of chaos lies ahead?

Well, let’s go ahead and start things off here by noting that Joe Goldberg, somehow, constantly finds a way to keep falling up in his life … but is there a chance that a lot of that is about to change? There is a reason to argue about it and/or wonder.

Before we go too much further here, just check out the synopsis below — after all, it serves as a great way to better set the stage:

In the epic fifth and final season, Joe Goldberg returns to New York to enjoy his happily ever after… until his perfect life is threatened by the ghosts of his past and his own dark desires.

Meanwhile, if you head over to the link here, you can see the YOU trailer that highlights a significant time jump, one where Joe is suddenly having to deal with a level of fame that he never has experienced before. There may be some passion still there between him and Kate Lockwood, but is it ever truly going to be enough? Well, the one thing we know with Penn Badgley’s character is that he always seems to be wanting something more, and that is where The Handmaid’s Tale actress Madeline Brewer enters the picture as Bronte. She could end up being a huge part in the story one way or another, and that could mean a certain level of danger for Joe.

With this being the final chapter for Joe, expect callbacks to the past … but then also a great deal of danger at the same exact time.

