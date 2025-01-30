YOU season 5 teaser hypes up Joe Goldberg’s final message

For those who are not aware at the moment, YOU season 5 is going to premiere on Netflix moving into April 24. Are you ready for what is going to be the final chapter?

Well, we know that the streaming service is being somewhat cagey about what the future is going to hold. They have released the following synopsis: “Will Joe Goldberg finally get his judgment day? Fans of the beloved thriller will soon know more about Joe’s fate when YOU returns for a fifth and final season.” We recognize that after the events of season 4, you are going to be seeing Penn Badgley’s character back in New York City. Meanwhile, Kate has already used some of her money and power to wipe away some troublesome parts of Joe’s past.

If you head over to the link here now, you can see a teaser that shows Joe seemingly trapped within one of his signature prisons. Is this one of his own making? Possibly. We know that he thinks he’s gotten it all figured out entering this season but at the same time, is that really the case? Hardly. Just remember that this guy has some loose ends that have not been fully addressed — he also thinks that Marienne is gone when in reality, that has not been the case.

Is Joe going to die?

Well, it feels like there’s a good chance of that! Joe is someone who has done a lot of terrible stuff over the past several years. We do think that his death feels like the most fitting end to the story — if not that, he could end up arrested.

What are you most excited to see moving into YOU season 5 when it premieres on Netflix?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

