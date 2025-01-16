YOU season 5 premiere date, new details revealed

For those out there eager to see YOU season 5 launch on Netflix, we’ve got news today that is absolutely worth celebrating. We know when the show is back! Not only that, we do have a few new details to share all about what lies ahead.

Today, the streaming service confirmed that on Thursday, April 24, the Penn Badgley series is going to arrive and kick off its final batch of episodes. There is no indication that the season will be split up, so we can assume that we are going to be getting all of the story at once. That means closure and a great deal of it.

So what more can we say to set the stage for what lies ahead? Well, for starters, you can head over here to see a full teaser featuring some elements of Joe’s past. Meanwhile, the synopsis below sets the stage further:

In the epic fifth and final season, Joe Goldberg returns to New York to enjoy his happily ever after… until his perfect life is threatened by the ghosts of his past and his own dark desires.

Who all could return?

For the time being, the top candidate at the moment has to be Marienne, who is alive without Joe even knowing about it. There are some other loose threads out there, but how many will come back? Of course, the most fun return would be Jenna Ortega but at the same time, that feels reasonably unlikely for a handful of different reasons — with the biggest one being all of her work on Wednesday. Some loose ends may just end up staying that way forever.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

