YOU season 5 premiere date: A January 2025 update

Is there a chance that we are going to get some sort of official YOU season 5 premiere date news between now and the end of January?

There are at this point certainly a wide list of reasons to be excited for what is next when it comes to the Penn Badgley series, starting with the fact that we are nearing the end of the run. Also, remember that the show has already been filmed! We are at a point now where the next order of business has to be just making sure that these stories are edited properly and ready to go whenever Netflix wants them … which honestly could be at almost any time.

After all, a super-important thing to remember at this point is that we are not looking to a re-creation here of a Stranger Things or The Witcher, one of those series that does require some extreme amount of special effects. Instead, YOU is a show that can really be put together pretty darn fast! It is one of the reasons why a reveal this month would not surprise us, but realistically, we tend to think the more predictable outcome here is that a premiere date is revealed in February, with the show itself coming out in April or May. Netflix could split it into parts — we expect that mostly because it is what we saw last season, and there are not too many reasons to think that they are radically interested in changing things up at this point.

Now, as for how this show is going to end, let’s just say that it will likely just come down to one pretty simple question: Who could actually stop Joe Goldberg? We certainly know that he is capable of mistakes, just as we also know that there is a huge loose end out there in Marienne that he may not realize is still alive…

What do you most want to see on YOU season 5, and how do you think the story is going to end?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

