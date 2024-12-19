YOU season 5: Netflix teases premiere date, new story

As many of you may know already, YOU is going to end on Netflix with its fifth season — so how will everything tie together?

Well, for starters, the first thing to note here is that even when things are going well for Joe Goldberg, we don’t think he can stay out of his own way. That is teased with the newly-released synopsis for what lies ahead: “Joe Goldberg returns to New York to enjoy his happily ever after… until his perfect life is threatened by the ghosts of his past and his own dark desires.”

Meanwhile, if you head over to TVLine, you can see a couple of posters from the next chapter. While it is not directly revealed in them, our general feeling is that Joe is not going to be happy just being with Kate, who effectively helped to arrest some of his past misdeeds and ultimately cares about him for who he is. Instead, we tend to think that he’s going to continue to want what he cannot have, and it would not be a shock of Madeline Brewer’s character ends up becoming a big part of the story by virtue of that.

Now, we wish that there was more of a precise premiere date revealed in the posters — all we are getting is “2025.” With that being said, the fact that there is no date specifically mentioned here solidifies, at least in our mind, that we are likely going to be waiting until at least March, if not later, to see some of the final saga play out. Also, there is a chance that it could be split into two different halves like what we saw in season 4.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

