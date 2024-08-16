YOU season 5: Penn Badgley on final day of filming

For those who have not heard as of yet, production on YOU season 5 is wrapping up and with that, the next phase of the wait begins. Everything is going to be shifting over to post-production now, as it will take some time to get these episodes ready to go.

Is it going to be as long of a wait as we’re seeing with Stranger Things, Wednesday, or some of Netflix’s bigger hits? Hardly, and for many different reasons. The Penn Badgley series does not have some extremely long post-production window and is not reliant on special effects. We do think the streamer would want the series back sooner rather than later — our hope is that at some point early next year, you will see it back.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more YOU video coverage!

So while we wait for the series to return, why not see a new video from Badgley? If you head over to the link here now, you can see a new tongue-in-cheek video from the actor for his final day on set. He is being very “mindful,” and also taking into account some modern social-media trends.

What are we going to see over the final season?

Well, we do think that there are a few different stories worth watching, with the biggest being whether or not Joe Goldberg will continue to get away with some of his awful antics. We know that he is heading back into New York City now and by virtue of that, he may think that he has more power and influence than ever. However, there are some major holes in his plan, with one of the biggest ones being that there are loose ends and people who could come back to haunt him — with Marienne being especially front of mind.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on YOU season 5, including some premiere date hopes

How do you think the story of YOU season 5 is going to wrap up?

Go ahead and let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also keep coming back to get some additional updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







