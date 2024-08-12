YOU season 5 premiere date: August 2024 update

For everyone out there who is most excited to see YOU season 5, there is a lot of great stuff to look forward to. After all, production is apparently done on the final episodes! This is going to be an action-packed and dramatic batch of episodes, mostly because of the fact that Joe Goldberg actually thinks that he’s got it all figured out. He isn’t running anymore, and he is back in New York City where he has Kate’s money and influence. He thinks he can bury his past.

Now, this is all a really compelling tease for the next season of the show, but does it mean that we’re going to be seeing it in the near future? Hardly.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more YOU video coverage!

For now, what we can say here is ultimately rather simple: Netflix is not going to announce anything this month. They aren’t going to announce anything next month, either. This is a show that takes some time in post-production and beyond just that, also will premiere whenever the streamer wants it to. They are not going to feel the need to rush anything at all.

The good news is that we think there’s a good chance that something is going to be announced between now and the end of the year. As for whether that is a specific or approximate premiere date, that is where the mystery still lies. Given that this IS the final chapter, the only thing that we are really hoping for is that there’s an opportunity to get some legitimate answers to what happens to Joe, and also that some people we’ve come to know over the years are at least partly responsible for his demise.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on the end of YOU season 5 production

What are you most want to see moving into YOU season 5 over on Netflix?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back — there are a lot of other updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







