YOU season 5 premiere date hopes as filming wraps

We know that there has been a demand to see YOU season 5 on Netflix for a long time, especially with the way season 4 ended. Consider what we saw! In the final minutes there, Joe Goldberg, alongside Kate, found an opportunity to move back to New York. From there, he has an opportunity (thanks in part to her money and resources to erase some of his past and start anew). This is a guy delusional enough to think that he can embrace all sides of himself (including the nasty bits), and that he is going to be okay in the end.

How will the story end? We will get into some ideas soon, but for now, we should note that behind the scenes, the Penn Badgley series is hitting a milestone: Filming is wrapping up! What does this mean when it comes to a premiere?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more YOU video coverage!

Of course, we recognize that viewers would want the show back sooner rather than later; for us personally, though, our sentiment is that we could be waiting until at least January or February to see it back. Sure, this may not have the post-production process of a number of other shows out there, but it will take a little bit of time to get these episodes together.

Now, let’s talk story hopes…

We do tend to think that with this being the final season, there will be a good chance that some familiar faces from the past arrive. We know that Marienne is still out there and with what she knows, she is by far the person most likely to take Joe down a peg. Of course, it would also be interesting if Ellie turns up, but that may be tough given that Jenna Ortega is off working on Wednesday.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on YOU now, including discussion on a significant casting

When do you want to see YOU season 5 premiere over on Netflix?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here to get some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica Bunbun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







