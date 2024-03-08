YOU season 5 spoilers: The Handmaid’s Tale star to appear

For everyone out there who is excited to see YOU season 5 over on Netflix, how is this for the latest slice of great news?

According to a Netflix themselves, you are going to see The Handmaid’s Tale actress Madeline Brewer stop in for what is going to be a pretty important role on the show moving forward. She would be playing the part of Bronte, described as “an enigmatic and free-spirited playwright who comes to work for Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) at his bookstore. As the two connect over literature and loss, she stokes in him a nostalgia for his former self, causing him to question everything his life has become.”

Just from reading all of this alone, it appears already that we are going to be seeing a certain part of this final season echo more of what we have seen on the show in the past. One of the things that we have learned about Joe Goldberg over the years is that no matter what he does, we’ve seen time and time again that he is unable to get out of his own way when it comes to his obsessions. Even with someone like Kate, who seems to be accepting of just about every part of him, it still may not somehow be enough.

So when are we going to see the final season premiere?

There is no specific date as of this writing. However, all signs at present tend to suggest that the show is going to be coming back in 2025. It would have to move forward in some sort of rapid pace in order for this to not be the case here.

What do you most want to see moving into YOU season 5?

