YOU season 5 premiere date: February 2024 update

Now that we are in the midst of February 2024, are we closer to a YOU season 5 premiere date over on Netflix?

Well, we should start off here by noting that we more than understand at this point: We are still going to be waiting for a long time. While we would love nothing more than to get formal news regarding a season 5 immediately, that feels unlikely, and for a multitude of different reasons. Where do we start?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more YOU video coverage!

Well, let’s just say that as of right now, it still feels like we are several months away from a date being announced, let alone the show airing. There has been almost nothing said about even production as of yet, and there’s a lot that needs to be said on that department before we can move into anything else like a potential premiere date.

The best-case scenario, at least for now, may be that the first half of the season airs when we get around to the end of the year, and then the second half comes in early 2025. Just remember for a moment here that Netflix is moving more and more into a direction where a lot of their shows are split up, and we actually saw this with YOU back in season 4. There is no reason to think that things are going to be any different here.

Story-wise, we can at least remind you here that a lot of the final season here is going to take place in New York, where you are going to see Joe Goldberg feel like he’s got more power than ever. Kate has buried much of his past, and he seems to have “figured out” how he can live with the good and bad parts of himself. The only thing we’d say here is that a lot of secrets aren’t going to stay buried, more than likely, as well as Joe thinks…

Related – Be sure to get some more news on YOU right now, including other details about what’s to come

What do you most want to see when it comes to YOU season 5 over at Netflix?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







