YOU season 5 premiere date: Hopes for January at Netflix

Is there a chance that we are going to get a YOU season 5 premiere date over the course of January? We understand the enthusiasm!

After all, consider this first and foremost: We are moving into the final batch of episodes for the Penn Badgley series. Not only that, but we’ve got a pretty fascinating tease. At this point, Joe Goldberg thinks that he’s riding high and that everything within the world is working out for him. Not only is he back in America, but he has Kate and her machine working to actively disguise his past. He thinks he is fairly unstoppable now and can release his inner demons if need be.

Here’s the twist: This is YOU. Nothing is going to be that simple. Joe will inevitably find new obsessions and beyond that, there are some other ghosts in his past that could return. He does not even realize at this point that Marienne is still out there and that poses a pretty enormous challenge for him moving forward.

The bad news

You are not going to be seeing YOU back on Netflix this month. As nice as that would be, we also don’t think we are going to see it back anytime soon. We hope that it could return before the end of the year but, at the same time, a lot of things were pushed back amidst the industry strikes through much of last year.

As much as we’d like the final season as soon as possible, we are also of the opinion that the show takes however long that it takes. The most important thing remains that the writers stick the landing here — which we think means that Joe will finally get some of what he deserves.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

