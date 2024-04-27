Is Billy Burke leaving Fire Country, Vince during season 2?

Is Billy Burke leaving Fire Country and his character of Vince at some point during season 2? We’d understand if you have that concern.

After all, there are two pieces of evidence that could serve as a reasonable cause for concern. First and foremost, you have the tremor that surfaced with him in the hospital at the end of tonight’s episode. Also, you seem him passed out in the promo for what lies ahead.

At this point, something is clearly wrong and there is a good chance that things could go from bad to worse in a pretty rapid fashion. However, this does not mean that Burke is leaving the show — there is no evidence of that at present! Instead, all this really speaks to is the fact that Fire Country and the producers love nothing more than trying to make you paranoid, and we don’t think that they are going to stop in their efforts of that at any point soon. Through a lot of the first season, they had us worried about Sharon. Now, they are mixing it up once more.

The biggest reason to keep Vince alive, beyond just giving Burke more great stuff to do as a performer, is simply that there’s room still for so much more great stuff within the weeks ahead for Vince and Bode! There is an opportunity here for us to learn more about if Max Thieriot’s character can get closer to being on the outside again. Or, if Bode can find someone else to lean on when it comes to his feelings for Gabriela. Does this feel unlikely? Sure, but at a certain point, we do think that he’s going to need to find someone to talk to. Otherwise, this is going to eat him up inside.

