Survivor 46 episode 10 promo: Who blows up at a challenge?

As we move into Survivor 46 episode 10 on CBS this coming Wednesday, it looks like we could be seeing something atypical. Have we seen people get upset during and after challenges? Sure, but it’s not often that people really get heated in a way that is coming up this time around.

Recently, we got a tease from what’s coming from the episode 10 synopsis, which hinted that “an outburst resulting from the reward challenge could lead to a strategic shift in this week’s target.” Now, we have seen an extended promo that shows the outburst will be coming from a somewhat surprising source: Liz. She has not been the most outspoken person this season, and she certainly has not been the one causing a lot of drama.

So what could be happening here? We can’t imagine her blowing up over a reward and becoming a target over it, especially since her name has barely been spoken all season. Instead, we imagine that someone may look elsewhere because she doesn’t get taken on a reward … which is more important for her than some other players. She has not been able to eat a lot of the food that has been available on the island, and she’s struggled physically more than most because of it. If someone intentionally does not take her on a reward, she has a right to be mad about it — though someone else also has a right to vote her out. That’s the game!

In general, it is our feeling that we’re going to see a pretty chaotic episode based mostly on the super-chaotic season that we’ve had a chance to see so far. Q is somehow still there after the past two episodes; meanwhile, Tiffany also still has her idol. Another one may be hidden out on the beach, and that is another important thing to contend with!

Related – Survivor legend Sonja Christopher dies at age 87

What do you think you’re going to see moving into Survivor 46 episode 10?

Who are you rooting for to make it through? Share right now in the attached comments! Also, come back for some additional updates you don’t want to miss.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







